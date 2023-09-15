HAMILTON LAKE — James G. “Jim” Gnagy, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his home on Hamilton Lake.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1935, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Donald D. and Colista R. (Diehl) Gnagy.
Jim was a graduate of Hamilton High School in 1953, and earned an Engineering Degree from Purdue University.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Army.
Jim owned and operated Hamilton Hardware, as well as Gnagy Construction. Jim’s love of boating and navigation led him to establishing Hamilton Lake Marine in 1967, which he has owned and operated for the past 56 years.
He was a member of the Sheriff’s Merit Board of Steuben County, Hamilton Fish and Game Club, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite and was a 33rd Degree Mason of the Angola Masonic Lodge.
Jim loved spending time with his family and friends at Hamilton Lake and the Islands of Southwest Florida.
Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Janice C. Gnagy, of Hamilton Lake; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley J. and Sarah Gnagy, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Tamara Mathers, of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Graham Gnagy and Carmen Gnagy; three step-grandchildren, Elaine and Drew Anderson, of Fort Wayne, Damian Dowell, of Hamilton and Steven Mathers, of Wauseon, Ohio; and two sisters, Janice Jennings, of Augusta, Michigan, and Jonell “Joni” Gerig, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hamilton Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey G. Gnagy; daughter, Kimberly A. Gnagy; and an infant daughter, Lisa Gnagy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jeff Alexander will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Hamilton Cemetery.
Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, with a Masonic service beginning at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
