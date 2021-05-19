MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Sharon J. Lyons, age 83, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1938, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
She graduated from Camden Frontier High School.
Sharon formerly worked as a prep cook at the 76 Truck Stop in Fremont, Indiana.
Her hobbies included babysitting her grandchildren, crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles and gardening.
Survivors include her children, Randy (Cindy) Mocherman, of Montgomery, Michigan, Guy (Beth) Creager, of Angola, Indiana, Michael Mocherman, of Angola, Indiana, Sara Creager, of Hamilton, Indiana, Travis (Anna) Creager, of Angola, Indiana, Troy Creager, of Montgomery, Michigan; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Eachuse and Margaret Marks; her husband, Robert Lyons, in 1991, and a daughter, Jolene Mocherman, in 2006.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 3 p.m., on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
