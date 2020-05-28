LAOTTO — Fred James McWhinney III, 75, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1945, in New London, Connecticut, to Fred James McWhinney, Jr., and Mabel Catherine (Black) McWhinney. His parents preceded him in death.
On May 18, 1973, in Kendallville, Indiana, he married Marilyn K. Truelove.
He retired from Country Mill Cabinet Company in LaOtto, where he worked as a cabinet installer.
Fred enjoyed raising game birds, being outside, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Marilyn McWhinney, of LaOtto; three daughters, Melissa (Joe) Sroda, of Evans, Georgia, Kathleen (Luke) Krouse, of Fort Wayne, and Jennifer (Michael) Montoya, of Rome City; seven grandchildren, Meaghan (Karl) Adams, Jacob (Jessica) Sroda, Addison Krouse, Kyla Krouse, Ella Krouse, Kiana Montoya, and Autumn Montoya; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cheryl (David) Brereton, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 1, 2020, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Dan Cosentino, of Legacy Church in Kendallville, officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
A live broadcast of the funeral service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, June 1, 2020, at noon.
Pallbearers are Luke Krouse, Mike Montoya, Autumn Montoya, Kiana Montoya, and Sergio Castro.
Calling is Monday, June 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.