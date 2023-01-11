HUNTINGTON — Richard “Dick” W. Michel, 89, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away at 8:09 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan, 4, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Dick was born on June 2, 1933, in Huntington, Indiana, the son of Herbert Michel and Pauline (Kennedy) Michel. He graduated from Washington Center in Whitley County, Indiana, with the Class of 1952.
Dick then married Elizabeth "Betty" Gillespie on April 19, 1953, at United Methodist Church in Columbia City, Indiana. Together they were in their 70th year of marriage.
Dick served in the United States Army during the Korean War (1954-1956), where he was stationed in the Territory of Alaska.
Dick worked as a farmer his whole life, starting young working for the family farm, then onto his own farm in Clear Creek.
Dick was a member of American Legion Post #85 and a member of the Bippus Lions Club for more than 50 years. He was a club leader in Huntington County 4-H, Clear Creek Township Advisory Board member for 40 years, and a board member for Evangelical United Methodist Church of Huntington, Indiana, where he also helped with maintenance of the building. In his free time Dick loved to fish, golf and garden. He was an avid fan of IU Hoosiers basketball and the Chicago Cubs baseball team.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (Richard) Michel, of Huntington, Indiana; three sons, Kevin R. (Jere) Michel, of Columbia City, Indiana, Edward L. (Carol) Michel, of Huntington, Indiana, and Mark W. (Janet) Michel, of Houston, Texas; daughter, Beth E. (Jerry) Holland, of Cocoa Beach, Florida; brother, Donald Michel, of Richmond, Indiana; and two sisters, Joyce A. Butler, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Becky Puckett, of Columbia City, Indiana. He was “Pops” to seven grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, Jarod, Karisa, Matthew, Ryan, and Nathan; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Michel; mother, Pauline Michel; and four brothers, Loren Michel, Lyle Michel, Robert “Bob” Michel, and Raymond Michel.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, with Pastor Chris Lantz officiating.
Burial was at Beech Grove Cemetery in Huntington.
Military Honors were rendered by the VFW Post 2689 Honor Guard.
Preferred memorials may be made Evangelical United Methodist Church of Huntington, Indiana, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750.
