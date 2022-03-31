SOUTH MILFORD — Elbert Owens, age 81, of South Milford, Indiana, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at home.
Elbert was born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Hindman, Kentucky, to Luther and Mazie (Johnson) Owens. They preceded him in death.
Elbert married Carolyn Risner on Sept. 9, 1962, in Mason, Michigan. They have shared 59 years of marriage.
He had worked at North End Foundry for 25 years; and then retired from Colwell.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Owens, of South Milford; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Michael Strater, of South Milford; and nephews, Dennis Halsey, Gary Halsey, Danny Jo Stephens, Kenneth Freed and Michael Freed.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Irene Brown and Anna Lee Stephens; and niece, Pamela Sue Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S, Main St., Kendallville, with calling two hours prior to the service.
Officiating the funeral service will be Pastor Rick Davis.
Burial will be at Brushy Chapel in LaGrange.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
