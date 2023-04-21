ANGOLA — Diane Bledsoe, age 86, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1936, in Portland, Indiana, to David and Gertrude (Hoad) Baker.
Diane graduated from Fremont High School.
Diane was a homemaker, she enjoyed playing tennis, going for walks, needle work and crochet, and loved her family.
She married Jack Edward Bledsoe on Feb. 22, 1959, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2010.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristina (Ronnie) Miller, of Orland, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Tina (Fisher) Bledsoe, of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Shelby (Christian) Cunkle, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Spencer (Bridgette) Bledsoe, of Auburn, Indiana, and Sarah (Trevor) West, of Ashley, Indiana; a great-granddaughter, Leah West; a brother, Mike (Lori) Baker, of Fremont, Indiana; a sister, Kathleen Fisher, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and a sister-in-law, LeMoine Bledsoe, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Gertrude Baker; her husband, Jack Edward Bledsoe; a son, Kent Bledsoe; brothers, Roger Baker and Jeff Baker; and a brother-in-law, John Fisher.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Mike Cain will officiate the service.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
