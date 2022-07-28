AVILLA — Paul A. Riecke, 64, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
He was born on Aug 13, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Herman and Nancy Riecke.
Paul retired from Combustion Mechanical, where he was a boilermaker and welder.
He was a member of Avilla American Legion Post #240 S-A-L.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, hunting, fishing, working in his garden, and riding his Harley. Paul was a master of his smoker and loved to make his special gumbo. He also enjoyed bee-keeping. Most of all, Paul loved his family, especially his grandkids.
On July 31, 1985, in Fort Wayne, he married Tina Miller. She survives in Avilla.
Also surviving are his children, Amber Riecke, of Garrett, Heather Riecke, of Fort Wayne, Chyanne Riecke, of Avilla and Cody (Nicole) Riecke, of Auburn; grandchildren, BreHanna Riecke, Joslynn Merriman, Nevaeh Pfleidner, MaKell Davis, Harper Riecke and a grandson due in October; his parents, Herman and Nancy Riecke, of Fort Wayne; siblings, Patsy (Ken) Snyder, Pamela (Kevin) Jones, Penny (Pat Miller) Bunn, Peter (Lisa) Riecke, Patrick (Kristen) Riecke and Miki (Mike) Voss; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving and loyal K-9 companion, Red.
A reception will be held to celebrate and remember Paul's life from 2-6 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Avilla American Legion Post #240, 205 Ley St., Avilla.
Contributions in Paul's memory may be directed to his family, to assist with expenses.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
