ANGOLA — Phyllis A Heinze, 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 8, 2021, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Phyllis was born on Oct. 2, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Leonard J. and Flora Sordelet.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, John “Jack” Heinze; children, Jan Lambarth, Jenny Heinze, John L. (Diane MacConnell) Heinze Jr., Joan Chantaca and Jeff (Peg) Heinze; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her children, James Allen Heinze and Jacqueline Sue Lovejoy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46805, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Rosary Society.
