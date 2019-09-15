Elizabeth Ebey
LAGRANGE — Elizabeth Rose “Betty” Ebey, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, and formerly of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 11:11 p.m., at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.
She was born March 15, 1939, in Ezel, Kentucky, to Clayton Havens Sr., and Daisy (Murphy) Havens.
On Feb. 7, 1956, in Goshen, she married Philip Ebey. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2012.
Mrs. Ebey had resided in Wolcottville for 60 years, coming from Kentucky.
She had worked for 35 years as a cook at the Wolcott Mills School in Wolcottville.
She was a member of Wolcottville United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Connie (Jerry Bolen) Kitchen, of LaGrange; a son, Jerry (Sue Richardson) Ebey, of Syracuse; five grandchildren, Jackie Waterman, Jerry Ebey Jr., Justin Ebey, Tara Layne, and Aaron Kitchen; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth (Phil) Hamilton, of Elkhart; and two brothers, Billy Joe (Shirley) Havens, of Millersburg, and Michael Havens, of Milford.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rodney Kitchen; and four brothers, Clayton Havens Jr., Ralph Havens, Donald Havens, and Jim Havens.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor David Mathews officiating.
Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Pallbearers are Jerry Ebey, Justin Ebey, Jerry Ebey Jr., Trent Ebey, Aaron Kitchen, and Shanon Layne.
Calling is Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Preferred memorials are to Wolcottville United Methodist Church.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sharon Harris
ASHLEY — Sharon K. Harris, 72, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home in Ashley.
She was born January 12, 1947, in Indianapolis.
Sharon married Stanley K. “Stan” Harris on February 17, 1965 in Indianapolis. He passed away April 23, 2017.
Mrs. Harris worked as the human resource manager for E.M.F. and later for Indiana Marine Products where she later retired. She was a member of the St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo. Sharon was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Ellenton, Florida and a former member of the American Legion of Orland.
She loved spending her winters in Ellenton, Florida alongside her husband, Stan. Sharon was known as the Sunshine Lady at Ellenton Gardens. She enjoyed many things in life, but her family was always most important.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Dana and Richard Petty of Indianapolis, Melissa and Jeff Shaffer of Ashley, and Scott and April Harris of Hudson; nine grandchildren, J.J. Parr, Corey Parr, Brittany Harris, Brody Grime, Brandi Gabbert, Tyler Shaffer, Tate Harris, Clint Harris and Sophie Harris; 13 great grandchildren; and four siblings, Chuck and Brenda Schubert of Indianapolis, Clark and Joanna Schubert of St. Petersburg, Florida, Charlotte Glenn of Indianapolis and Marilyn and Ray Dye of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Schubert Sr.; mother and stepfather, Wilma Schubert-Smith and Truman Smith; husband; and five sisters, Patricia Reins, Barbara Barger, Beverly Dotts, Pam Ford and Phyllis Boucher.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, with visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Father Vincent Joseph, VC will be officiating. Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation also will be from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
James North
WOLCOTTVILLE — James E. “Jim” North, 82, of Wolcottville died Friday, September 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born December 5, 1936, in LaGrange County, to Dale T. and Gladys U. (Reed) North. On November 8, 1956, in LaGrange he married Sandra L. “Sandy” Heston. She survives in Wolcottville.
Mr. North was a farmer, worked in mobile feed service, was a school bus driver for East Noble for 33 years, and retired as the Director for LaGrange County REMC after 43 years.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army in the 11th Airborne Division as a Paratrooper, and liked telling others stories of teaching basketball to people overseas. Mr. North was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church and Rome City American Legion Post 381.
Jim enjoyed playing pinochle, fishing, deer hunting, watching IU basketball and Cubs baseball. He was an avid East Noble fan, driving the bus for away games to watch his kids, grandkids, and school bus kids play in various sporting events. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed his grandchildren immensely.
Also surviving are four daughters, Lisa (Paul) Nesbitt of Rome City, Lori North of Greenwood, Lindy North of Middlebury, and Jamie (Steve) Wilson of South Bend; ten grandchildren, Whitney Nesbitt, Chaning (Brant) Detter, Bryson Nesbitt, Todd Santiago, Courtnie Santiago, Aurelio “Trey” Santiago, III, Olivia Wilson, Grace Wilson, Alayna Wilson, and Claire Wilson; a great-granddaughter, Blakely Detter; a great-grandchild on the way to which Jim is the only one in the family to know the gender as he was given a “secret” envelope just a few days before his death; and a sister, Mary Mawhorter of British Columbia.
He was preceded in death by a son, Todd R. North; two brothers, Robert North and Harold North; and a sister, Joan Subzda.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Gaspar Catholic Church, Rome City, with Fr. Osman Ramos officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army. Calling is Wednesday, September 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Diane Sigler
GARRETT — Diane K. Sigler, 55, Garrett, died September 13, 2019.
Diane was born May 9, 1964 in Ft. Wayne, to Roy and Sandra (Nodine) Shank.
Diane was a GNA at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett for 25 years, retiring in 2017. She married Joel N. Sigler on August 27, 2018 in Garrett. He died November 15, 2018.
Diane is survived by her mother: Sandy (Jim) Richmond, Garrett; father: Roy Shank, Garrett; 4 daughters: Charity L. (Ray) Soto, Florida, Crystal Looney, Butler, Amanda (Todd) Sutton, Kendallville, and Cortney Payton, Ft. Wayne; two sons: Zach A. Getts, Butler, and David (Erica) Payton; two sisters: Tonya (Henry) Allen, Garrett, and Jennifer (Steve) Archer, Garrett; 13 grandchildren; six nieces and nephews.
A Gathering Of Friends and Family will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett. Memorials should be made out to Thomas Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.
Condolences can be left for the family as well as a signing an on-line register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Randy King
GRAYLING, Michigan — Randy W. King, 59, of Grayling, Michigan, formerly of Albion, passed away on Tuesday Sept 10.
He was born on October 27, 1959 in Kendallville to Dewaine King and Judy Parker, who both survive.
Randy loved trail riding and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Paula Campling of Grayling, Michigan; daughter, April King of Ft. Wayne; stepchildren, Bonnie Jones of Houghton Lake, Michigan, Ramanda Burch of Higgins Lake, Michigan, and Ryan Steiger of Grayling, Michigan; a brother, Ryan (Cassandra) King of Wolcotville; and sister Sarah (Justin) Brandenberger of LaGrange. Also surviving is a step mother, Julia King, many grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mellissa King.
Family and friends may gather from 4-8 p.m. Friday Sept. 20, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions should be made to his, Paula Campling, to assist with the final expenses.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.
Gary Elwood
ALBION — Gary Elwood, 75, of Albion, passed away on Friday Sept 13.
Funeral arrangements are with Harper Funeral Homes Albion Chapel, Albion.
James Worman Jr.
FORT MYERS, Florida — James W. Worman, Jr., 84, died Friday in Fort Myers, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
Joy Shire
HUDSON — Joy Dottie Shire, 81, of Hudson died Saturday, September 14.
Services are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, Hudson.
