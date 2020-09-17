Don Garver Sep 17, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Don Garver, 86, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville. Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home in Kendllville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll For President, the two or three households closest to your home support? You voted: Mostly President Trump Mostly Biden Both Don't know Don't care Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola man arrested on child porn chargesOne killed in Interstate 69 crashEast Noble board member John Wicker resigns, citing dispute with board presidentQuilt sells for record-breaking $26,000Witness soughtEastern equine encephalitis detected in LaGrange County horsesDozens joined search to find missing teenKendallville plant closure could lead to notable property tax lossMonument damage not as bad as fearedTrue crime book features Steuben murder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Constitution provides for freedom of speech Hunger a growing concern for Hoosier children School board candidate says he is ready to listen School board candidate introduces himself Shred Day — More than just identity theft Noble Bookings New Eden Care Center births Red Cross seeks volunteers for urgent disaster response
