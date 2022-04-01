ALBION — Lora Lee Gorsuch, 89, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1932, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Anthony and Nellie (Stoy) Blomeke.
She was a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, and later received her Master's in Education from University of St. Francis.
Lora Lee taught at Albion Jefferson, Rome City, and retired from Central Noble Schools. She taught a total of 38 years.
On June 2, 1956, at United Brethren Church in Albion, she married M. David Gorsuch. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2011.
She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and watching baseball and IU sports. Most of all, she loved her church family at Trinity United Methodist Church. where she was active in the choir and prayer breakfasts.
Survivors include sons, Garry (Tammy Campos) Gorsuch, of Albion and Gregg (Rhonda) Gorsuch, of Albion; grandchildren, Ryne (Cassie) Gorsuch, Justine (Terry) Warren, Jessie Gorsuch, Kelsey (Al Berry) Gorsuch, Jorden (Jay) Squadrito and Jared (Sophie) Gorsuch; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Chase, Keagan, Korbyn, Liam, Ellie, Mia, Harper, Madilynn, and Liviana.
In addition to her husband, Dave, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Blomeke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 N. Orange St., Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be held from 3-8 p.m., on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Lora Lee's memory, to Trinity United Methodist Church.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit www.harperfunerahomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.