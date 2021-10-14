KENDALLVILLE — Polly Stanley, 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1936, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to James S. and Cosbie (Collins) Gibson.
On June 11, 1953, in War, West Virginia, she married Paul L Stanley. He preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2014.
Mrs. Stanley was a homemaker.
Surviving are four daughters, Ruth Ann Christian, of Woodruff, Kathy Arnold, of Kendallville, Mary Stanley, of Kendallville and Jamie Stanley, of Kendallville; four sons, Edwin Stanley, of Wolf Lake, Danny Stanley, of Kendallville, Beech Stanley, of Kendallville and Paul Stanley, of Wolf Lake; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nannie Mae Handshoe, of Garrett.
She was also preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters; a grandson, Roy Allen Christian; and a great-grandson, Kile Allen Stanley.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Visitation is on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
