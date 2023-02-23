HUDSON — Johnny Lee Tarlton, age 69, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the arms of his loving family.
Johnny was born on June 14, 1953, in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Calvin Lee and Ilien Mae (Bloom) Tarlton and they preceded him in death. Johnny married Cynthia Sue Jordan on June 10, 1972, in Corunna, Indiana, and she survives in Hudson.
Johnny was a press operator at Graphic Packaging in Kendallville, Indiana, retiring in 2018.
He enjoyed music and springtime and any day that the sun was shining.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Cynthia Tarlton, of Hudson, Indiana; three daughters, Ellen Flinders, of Hudson, Indiana, Emily Fike, of Orland, Indiana, and Erin Tarlton, of Hudson, Indiana; sister in-law, Delsie Tarlton, of Garrett, Indiana; and five granddaughters.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Lee and Ilien Mae Tarlton; and brother, Steven L. Tarlton.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
