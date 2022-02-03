KENDALLVILLE — Oscar Monroe, age 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at home.
Mr. Monroe was born in Rone County, Tennessee, on Feb. 27, 1938, to Elbert and Ruby (Miller) Monroe. They preceded him in death.
He married LaVon Elaine Fulk on Feb. 20, 1960, in Columbia City, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 13, 1999.
He later married Shirley Ann (Herron) Childers on Aug. 12, 2006, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Oscar worked in construction and was a member of Laborer’s Union Local 213.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Monroe, of Kendallville; daughter, Sherry Mitchell, of Spring City, Tennessee; two grandchildren; stepsons, Ferlin and Lisa Childers, of Kendallville, Stan Childers, of Kendallville, Pernell Childers, of Kendallville and Benji Childers, of Kendallville; stepdaughter, Autumn and John Ory, of Auburn; 10 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Driver, of Spring City, Tennessee; and brother, Billy Brown, of Crossville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, LaVon; sisters, Ruth Wilson, Nellie Dyer, Hazel Monroe and Louise Bolen; and a brother, Elbert Lee Monroe.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial will take place at South Milford Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
