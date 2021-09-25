COLUMBIA CITY — James "Jim" Fahl, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night, Sept. 21, 2021 at his home.
Born June 25, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Fritz and Eileen (Meyer) Fahl.
He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1964.
On Aug. 6, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Vickie O'Brien.
Aside from being a lifelong farmer, Jim worked for Dana from 1966, until retiring in 2002. He also did seasonal winter work for Stumps in South Whitley for more than 15 years and helped his son at Fahl Colors Landscaping.
He enjoyed bowling, being outdoors, mowing, riding his bicycle around Whitley County, horseback riding, camping and cutting firewood. Out of all things though, he loved watching his grandchildren play sports.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vickie Fahl; twin daughters, Gia (Mike) Reed and Tina (Jamie) Vandersaul; son, Chad (Maggie) Fahl; brothers, Frank (Donna) Fahl and Mike (Carol) Fahl; sisters, Vada (Ken) Gaff, Rhonda Pearson and Sara (Randy) Tester; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be 3-6:45 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home at 600 Countryside Drive in Columbia City.
Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County or the donor's choice.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Jim's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
