FREMONT — Jerry Champion (“Champ”) passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1942, in Fremont, Indiana, to June (Cooper) and Victor Champion.
Jerry attended Fremont High School and graduated in 1960.
Jerry began his banking career at First National Bank of Angola. During this time, he received his diploma from The Graduate School of Banking from the University of Wisconsin. Jerry retired from Farmers State bank in Angola after 44 years in banking.
Jerry and Patricia Mitchell were married on Dec. 29, 1963. They have two sons, Joseph L. Champion and Gregory N. Champion.
Jerry was a member of Fremont United Methodist Church.
He served on the board of the Steuben County Historical Society. He was also a facilitator in Steuben County for the Salvation Army. He helped people in need acquire assistance from other organizations.
He loved sports and coached little league and pony league teams. He also loved the national parks and hiking the Grand Canyon. Watching his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews participate in their activities was high on his list. Jerry played golf, and he fondly remembered the Wednesday afternoon scramble at Country Meadows. Champ’s favorite pastime was spending time at his home on Coldwater Lake playing cards and being surrounded by family, especially over the 4th of July.
Champ instinctively knew when to help others in need, and he was always there to assist. When he included a family of five to become part of his family of four, they became a tight knit group of nine.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia Champion; his two sons, Joseph (Joni) and Gregory (Shelli) Champion; and his grandchildren, Brennan, Lydia, Trenton and Jackson Champion. His sister Janice Coffman survives; and his brother Michael Champion is deceased.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Fremont United Methodist Church, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to The Salvation Army Corps, 2901 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805, Fremont United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 653, Fremont, IN 46737 or to Grand Canyon Conservancy, P.O. Box 399, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
