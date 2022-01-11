KIMMELL — Vicky L. Bryant Bennigan, age 68, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her residence.
She was born to Harold and Dortha (Friemian) Bryant on March 14, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Vicky is survived by her companion, Lonnie Godfrey, of Kimmell; and sister, Colleen Gamble, of LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Vicky loved animals and the outdoors.
Cremation will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Service in Ligonier, Indiana.
