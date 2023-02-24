FREMONT — Alice Jayne Coburn (Firestone), of Fremont, Indiana, died on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, peacefully in her home.
She was born to Kenneth and Dorothy Firestone, of Montgomery, Michigan, on June 21, 1942.
She married Cecil Coburn, of Fremont, Indiana, on Dec. 25, 1960.
Alice was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on Feb. 1, 1962.
Alice enjoyed many crafts, including quilting, knitting, and crochet. She also loved traveling and spending time with friends and family.
Alice was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; her mother, Dorothy; her three brothers, Dave, Kenny, his wife, Pam, and Lewey Firestone; her husband, Cecil Coburn; her daughter, Sarah; and son, Stephen Coburn.
She is survived by five children, Carl Coburn, of Fremont, Indiana, Diana Copeland, of Kokomo, Indiana, Timothy Coburn, of Yonkers, New York, Tabitha Meade and Jennifer Devers, both of Fremont, Indiana; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Becky and her husband Rick Kuster, of Montgomery, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
