GARRETT — Michael Thomas Ellis, 17, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on June 14, 2005, in LaGrange, Indiana. His mother is Leslie Ellis-Skal, of Garrett and his father and stepmother are Marvin “Al” Ellis Jr., and Collette Gilbert, of Auburn.
Michael was a senior at Garrett High School. He attended Impact Institute in Kendallville in the mornings, then Garrett High School in the afternoon. He worked at Buffalo Wild Wings in Auburn.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Nikkia Ellis, of Butler; niece, Ray’ka Ellis-Hopkins; and his grandparents, Joan and Michael Skal, of Fort Wayne and Marjorie Ellis, of Venice, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Marvin Ellis Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Marcus Carlson officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., and also one hour prior to the service on Monday, from 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Michael, to DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5730 C.R. 11A, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
