KENDALLVILLE — Edith Young, age 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mrs. Young was born near Brighton, Indiana, on Nov. 13, 1936, a daughter of the late William Ray Combs and Pearl (McClanahan) Combs.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1955.
She married Leroy Junior Young on Jan. 15, 1956, at First Baptist Church in Kendallville, where she was a member.
Edith loved doing word search puzzles and wearing sparkly outfits. She was well-known in the area as the sparkly dressed Avon lady. She sold Avon products for 20 years and earned many high sales and achievement awards.
Family was most important to Edith, and she loved spending time with each one of them. For many years at their home, Edith and Leroy gathered their family together for a home-cooked meal on Sunday nights.
Survivors include her husband, Leroy Young, of Kendallville; son, David and Colleen Young, of Avilla; daughter, Teresa “Terri” and Regan Ford, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Kyle and Jessica Young, of Fillmore, Indiana, Kris and Brandy Young, of Fort Wayne, Zachary and Elisabeth Anderson, of Fort Wayne, Jessica and Steven White, of Kendallville, Robert and Brandi Ford, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Claira Ford, of Kendallville, and Ryan and Jennifer Ford, of Kendallville; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Leacock, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Susan (Krueckeberg) Young, in 1983; and a brother-in-law, Steven Leacock.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Church of God, Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.