LIGONIER — Anita Cassidy, age 84, of Ligonier, Indiana,, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 5, 1938, the daughter of Fred and Emagene (Lemmon) Bowen, in Kendallville, Indiana.
On March 5, 1961, she married James Alan Cassidy in Ligonier, Indiana; he preceded her in death on June 19, 2012.
Anita worked at Studebaker in South Bend, where she met Jim, and had also worked in Chicago for many years.
She was a miniature enthusiast and a very talented crafter. Anita also owned and worked in several antique shops over the years. She especially enjoyed reconnecting with old friends when she returned to the area and working in downtown Syracuse at Yours, Ours, & Mine antique store.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Carl) Bailey, of North Carolina, and Barbara (John) Mazzolini; and two grandchildren, Brittany Jean Mann and Sean James Mullahy, all of Illinois; siblings, David W. (Pamela) Alles, of Ligonier, Catherine Alles (Chris) Muesing, of Greenwood, Lisa Janes, of Syracuse, and Thomas E. (Tammy) Janes, of Ligonier; brother-in-law, Glen Hicks, of Syracuse, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Carrie Hicks, Amy Hicks, Scott Hicks, Clay Hicks, Andy Janes, Jace Morgan, Clay Preston, Drew Preston, Tyler Alles, Doug Alles, and Sam Muesing; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Fred Osie and Emagene Bowen and Sonny and Mary Janes; sister, Marcia B. Hicks; and grandparents, including her very special Grandpa O.G. Bowen.
In keeping with Anita’s wishes, no public visitation of services are planned.
Cremation will take place and Anita’s ashes will be laid to rest with her husband, James, at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
In honor of Anita’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be directed to Kosciusko County Animal Shelter, 3489 E. C.R. 100S Pierceton, IN 46562.
Yeager Funeral Home in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.