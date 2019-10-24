KENDALLVILLE — Glen Roger “Casey” Jones, 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
He was born in Middlepoint, Ohio, on Feb. 27, 1938, to Glenn W. Jones and Marie (Jones) Jones Summersett. They preceded him in death.
Casey was a truck driver for Yellow Freight for 41 years.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved fishing.
He was a member of Kendallville Eagles, Moose, and American Legion.
Casey is survived by his best friend and companion, Sandra Branham, of Kendallville; sons, Jeff and Deb Jones, of Fort Wayne and Bret and Char Jones, of Rockford, Ohio; three grandchildren, Justin Jones, Josh Jones, and Jesse Jones; like a son, Scott Michael, of Kendallville; sisters, Glenna Feasby, of Fort Wayne and Carolyn Gronau, of Monroeville; and brother, Thomas Jones, of Monroeville.
Casey was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, John Feasby and Delmar Gronau; and sister-in-law, Barbara “Bobbye” Jones.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 1-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will also be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 86 or Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home. Kendallville.
