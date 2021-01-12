FORT WAYNE — Keith H. Keltner Jr., 81, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday 8, 2021.
Keith was born on April 14, 1939, in Auburn, Indiana, to Keith H. Sr., and Betty J. (White) Keltner. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Butler High School in 1957.
He served in the United States Air Force from October 1961, through March 1962, when he received an Honorable Medical Discharge.
He attened Texas A&M’s Heavy Equipment Program.
Keith loved cars. During high school he worked at Wilbur Johnson’s garage helping him repair cars. The experience particularly fueled his love for cars and helped him “enhance” his vehicle by increasing its performance — particularly the car’s speed. He enjoyed going to car shows throughout his adult life. Keith also loved airplanes and flying. He shared this interest by taking his kids up for a helicopter ride and an airplane ride. He enjoyed water skiing in his early adult life and then learned to snow ski in his 40s. He skied down many different slopes in Colorado, Utah, California, Wyoming, Michigan, and Quebec, Canada.
He founded and was president of DeKalb Construction Company Inc., for almost 50 years. Keith was known for his love of the construction industry. His clients and the people he did business with became his closest friends.
After becoming a Christian in 1970, Keith’s life was characterized in many ways by serving others and his generosity. He organized teams to build a church and orphanage in Sonoyta, Mexico. He donated many hours to the communities of Butler and Auburn, Indiana.
With his love for our country’s military veterans, he became involved with the Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. He was one of the early founding members of the board of directors, he served from 2008-2020. In January 2020, he was voted as a Honor Flight Ambassador. This is a collection of individuals who generate greater awareness and support of the Honor Flight Network’s mission to send veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the national memorials built in their honor.
He is survived by his three children, Kelly (Mark) Workman, Lori (Mike) Chamness and Keith W. “Skip” (Robin) Keltner; six grandchildren, Lauren (Tim) Voss, Ryan Workman, Andrea (Jacob) Kern, Allison (Joe) Pence and Hannah and Austin Compton; and two great-grandsons, Jackson Kern and Josiah Voss.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At the family’s request, a private family graveside funeral and burial service will be held at Butler Cemetery in Butler, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given in memory of Keith H. Keltner Jr., to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
