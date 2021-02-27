GARRETT — Carlas Robert Hinkle I, age 69, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his Garrett home.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1951, in Richwood, West Virginia, to Robert and Lula Gay Hinkle.
Carlas married Julia Bouse on Dec. 12, 1975, in Bradenton, Florida. She resides in Garrett.
He worked as a car detailer for Allen County Motors in Fort Wayne for 25 years, then for Jack De Chevrolet in Kendallville for eight years.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Hinkle, of Garrett; daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Tom Papenbrock, of Churubusco, Marlena Ferguson, of Bradenton, Florida, Paula and Donnie Mathias, of Converse, Indiana, Rachel and Dana Stickler, of Garrett and Emily and Jason Richards, of Rome City; sons and daughters-in-law, Carlas Hinkle II and Amanda, of Avilla, Nathan Hinkle, of Garrett, Adrian Hinkle, of Garrett and Adam and Crystal Hinkle, of Auburn; 30 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Lisa Hinkle, of Bradenton, Florida, Lonnie Hinkle, of Craigsville, West Virginia, Michael Smith, of Lacey’s Spring, Alabama, Ray and Tina Barrow, of Ruskin, Florida, Richard and Nicole Hinkle, of Palmetto, Florida, Wilbert and Gwen Hinkle, of Palmetto, Florida, and Mike and Anita Bouse, of Henderson, Nevada; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene Chamblin, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, Patricia and Tim Stafford, of Decatur, Alabama, and Virginia and Jody Roberts, of New Market, Alabama; brother-in-law, Butch Odom, of Garrett, Indiana; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jerry and Dave Guerrero, of Desert Hot Springs, California; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved and devoted pugs and cat, Monkey, that he deeply loved.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Lula Gay (Lawson) Jones; his father, Robert Hinkle; his mother, Phyllis Hinkle; son, David Converset; daughter, Carla Hinkle; granddaughter, Tiarra Hinkle; and two brothers, Ronnie Hinkle and Robbie Hinkle.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held after the visitation on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home in Auburn, with Pastor Jeff Wolheter officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Garrett Fire Department, 200 N. Cowen St., Garrett, IN 46738.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
