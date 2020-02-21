READING, Mich. — Eugene C. Johnson died on Feb. 18, 2020.
Eugene was born on Feb. 1, 1924, in Fremont, Indiana, to Carl and Oma Johnson (Dunham).
He married Frances Belle Braginton on Sept. 29, 1949. They were married 64 years. Eugene was a master mechanic and worked in several garages in Indiana, and Michigan, and retired from Associated Truck Lines, of Coldwater.
Eugene is survived by his son, Steven L. Johnson and Deborah Johnson (Bird), of Osseo, Michigan; and daughter Melinda Johnson, of Camden Michigan. He has seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; his brother, Kenneth Johnson; his sister, Agnes Johnson; and one grandson, James Feningsdorf.
Funeral services for Eugene Johnson will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, in Reading, with the Rev. Don Lee officiating.
Interment will follow at South Scott Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, and a meal will follow at Fremont Moose Lodge.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
