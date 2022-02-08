FREMONT — Gregory Alan Sevits, age 65, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1956, in Angola, Indiana, to Edward Elmer and Evelyn Marie Sevits.
He attended Angola High School. He later joined the United States Navy, serving on the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier.
Greg was a lifetime lumberjack with the family business, Sevits Sawmill, Fremont, Indiana. He also was a heavy equipment operator for Martin Construction.
He enjoyed hunting, truck pulling, collecting items and loved his family and his cats, Goofy, Yeller and Derp.
Survivors include his father, Edward Sevits, of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Michael (Jennifer) Sevits, of Fremont, Indiana; sisters, Lori Noble, of Battle Creek, Michigan, Stacey (Otis Carlisle) Sevits-Trausch, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Marie Fiddler Shoff Sevits; and a brother, David “Duck” Sevits.
Visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, and will be held at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
A private burial with military honors will be held at a later time at Ray-Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to The ALS Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.