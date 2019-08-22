PLEASANT LAKE — Jerome Robert Newbauer, 75, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jerome was born on May 30, 1944, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Bernard James Newbauer and Willa Joyce (Northam) Durnell, They preceded him in death.
He attended Fremont Schools. He later joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.
Jerome married Velma Faye Evans on Feb. 22, 1998.
He retired after many years from Swager Communications, Fremont, Indiana.
He was a member of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257, and Faith Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, in Angola.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Newbauer, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; his children, Holly (John) Elwess, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Tonya (John) Conroy, of Allegan, Michigan, and Jerry Wayne Newbauer, of Tennessee; stepchildren, Denny (Joan) Yenor, of Flint, Michigan, Casaundra Daniels, of Georgia, Colleena (Brian) Stiles, of Howe, Indiana, and Chris Yenor, and Andrea Anglin, both of Georgia; 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann (Larry) Penner, of Fremont, Indiana, and Mary Burrell (Jerry Payne), of St. Paris, Ohio; a brother, John Stienbarger (Kathy Mesta), of Angola, Indiana; brothers-in-law, James Meagher, of Fremont, Indiana, and Dennis Hostetler, of Angola, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Jerome was also preceded in death by his stepfather, LeRoy Wayne Durnell; sisters, Judy Hostetler and Vera Jane Meagher; and a brother-in-law, Jack Burrell. He was also preceded in death by his dogs, Rufus, Rambo, Scrapper, and BoBo; and a cat, Mr. Nubs.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Pastor Jim Hazekamp will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held prior to the services from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, at a later time.
Military honors will be conducted by Fremont American Legion Color Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Memorial donations in his memory are requested to the family or to Faith Harvest Christian Fellowship.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
