BUTLER —Oren J. Dallas, Jr., 76, of Butler, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Heritage Park Care and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne.
Oren was born Nov. 3, 1945, in Philadelphia, Mississippi, son of Oren L. and Marie (Smith) Dallas. They preceded him in death.
He served six years with the U.S. Army Reserves from 1967 to 1973. Oren married Cynthia Miner on May 7, 1966, and she survives.
He worked as a tire builder at B.F. Goodrich, retiring in 2009 after 41 years of service. Oren was a member of UAW Rubber Workers, Union Steward-Contract Negotiations, Butler American Legion Post 117, and Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching sports.
Oren is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia Dallas of Lehigh Acres, Florida; four children, Debra Fleming of Mississippi, Mechelle Metsker of Monroeville, Dawn Holland of Indianapolis, and Eric Dallas of Lehigh Acres, Florida; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Donna (David) Lehrman of Ohio City, Ohio; and one brother, Daniel Dallas of Fort Wayne.
Oren was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, infant Donald W. Dallas and Tommy K. Dallas.
Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, Indiana, with Pastor Ralph Klinker officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St, Hicksville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Parkview Hospice, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
