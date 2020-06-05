Glenn Kissell Jun 5, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glenn W. Kissell, 33, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Arrangements by Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When you can't social distance, do you wear a mask? You voted: Yes No Sometimes I feel no need to change my lifestyle. Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGarrett woman allegedly killed husband with blowsGarrett woman charged with murderHealth officer raises alarm over spike in LaGrange County COVID-19 casesAuburn protest rally is being rescheduledSubterranean Kendallville?: RDC funds works to seal up door, windows under Pizza ForumSteuben man sentenced for child porn, repeat sex offensesCOVID-19 cases still rising sharply in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrangeLocal COVID-19 cases rises as state hits all-time testing highProtest in downtown Angola was peacefulRV sales jump through the roof Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD126128 KD126118 KD127331 Top Jobs KD127339 KD127108 KD126994 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Amphitheater highlights lake at Lakewood Park church campus Do just one thing Americans disagree about meaning of 'fake news' Events of Monday were a new low point even for Trump How's it going? The 'silver lining' is on top of my head COVID-19: False sense of security causing cases to rise Landscape with drought-tolerant perennials to your advantage Noble REMC solar power on track after first year business
