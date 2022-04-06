BUTLER — Denise S. Petre, 56, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home in Butler.
She was born on March 31, 1966, in Auburn, Indiana, to Dennis W. and Melody S. (Perl) Peffley. Her father passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, and her mother survives in Butler.
Denise was a DeKalb High School graduate and a homemaker.
She attended Christ Church of Butler.
Surviving along with her mother, are two daughters, Chasity N. (Wayne) Knight, of Butler and Tabatha M. Petre, of Butler; four grandchildren, Monica Petre, Nevaeh Julian, Alexis Julian and Brooklyn Weber; sister, Michelle L. (Tracy) Jones, of Kendallville; niece and nephew, Brittany Jones and Christopher (Kristin) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her father; and grandmother, Beatrice Leins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Butler Cemetery.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in memory of Denise, to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.