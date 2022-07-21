KENDALLVILLE — Effie Rose Jones, age 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Mrs. Jones was born at home in Belding, Michigan, on March 4, 1941, to Oscar S. Garrison and Rose Mary (Spring) Garrison. They preceded her in death.
She married Richard L. Jones on Aug. 24, 1957, in Sturgis, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2008.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda and Marvin Nagel, of Wolcottville and Rachel Jones, of Frostproof, Florida; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Rosemary Garrison; husband, Richard Jones; son, Glenn “Vern” Jones; daughter, Mary Shirey; great-granddaughter, Chelsea Michelle Nagel; sister, Naomi Robinson; and brother, Oscar Steven Garrison Jr.
Visitation and funeral services will both be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service at noon, with Pastor Brian Walter officiating.
Burial will take place later at Block Cemetery, near Hudson.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.