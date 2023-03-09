LIGONIER — Charles Ray Nelson, 75, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Lackey, Kentucky, to Glen and Wanda (Hatfield) Nelson on Nov. 11, 1947.
Charles graduated from Hindman High School with the Class of 1967. He played basketball there and was voted “most athletic” his senior year. After graduating, Charles honorably served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. In July 1969, he received an accommodation medal for his heroism.
After being discharged, Charles moved to Indiana, and spent most of his working years at Starcraft. He also worked part-time at the Ligonier Recreational Center, where he enjoyed interacting with the young people there.
Charles loved God and had a desire to help others. He taught “Thinking for a Change” classes at the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility. Together with his church ministry team, he participated in church services held at the facility twice a month.
When his boys were young, Charles coached 1/4 pint baseball, and enjoyed every minute of it. He was an avid golfer and Kentucky Wild Cat Fan.
Charles is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patti Nelson; three sons, Jody (Andrea) Nelson, Chris Nelson and Josh (Kristina) Nelson; seven grandchildren, Lily, Adam, Jada, Kyliee, Kaitlyn, Briann and Grant; four great-grandchildren; six brothers, Larry, Luther, Jackie, Gary, Rickey and Rodney; and seven sisters, Gloria Fay, Linda, Brenda, Joyce, Rose, Bonnie, and Barb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David; and one sister, Patty.
A funeral service will be held in honor of Charles at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Joseph Brickey and Minister Josh Peconge will officiate.
Burial with military honors will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Chain O' Lakes Prison Ministry c/o New Life Tabernacle or Ligonier Parks Department Youth Sports Program.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
