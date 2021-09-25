ANGOLA — Janis Fay Myers, 91, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Clyde and Bertha (McComb) Sheets.
Janis graduated from Scott Center High School in Steuben County, Indiana.
On April 26, 1949, she married Raymond Clair Myers.
Janis had worked in the cafeteria at Tri-State College, Angola, Indiana. But most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Janis was a member of Angola Seventh Day Adventist Church. She was a Deaconess, Clerk and taught Sabbath School at the church.
Janis had also been a member of the Happy Homemaker’s Club and was on a bowling league.
She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and driving her motorcycle with her husband.
Surviving are her son, Scott (Leslie) Myers, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Nancy (Manuel) Pujols, of Angola, Indiana, and Julie (Timothy) Hicks, of Tippecanoe, Indiana; and her sister, Delight (Truman) Johnson, of Chehalis, Washington. Also surviving are her 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Raymond Clair Myers, on Feb. 3, 2011; daughter, Patti Tribble; brothers, Beverly Sheets, Walter Sheets, Wilbur Sheets and Gail Sheets; and sister, Carol Cochran.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
