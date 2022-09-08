KENDALLVILLE — David Lee "Homer" Harper, 60, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1961, in Kendallville, to Paul and Opal (Campbell) Harper.
Dave worked for Dexter Axle in Albion for many years, until his early retirement.
He kept himself busy traveling to various places across the U.S. — especially Panama City Beach. Attending NASCAR races and camping with his family were also favorite past-times of his. Dave also enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, and playing horseshoes.
Dave leaves behind his children, Josh Harper, of Avilla, Shannon (Daniel) Reinbold, of Kendallville, Lindsey Martin, of Kendallville, and Lucas Harper, of Avilla. Also surviving are his mother, Opal Harper, of Kendallville; sister, Brenda (Dave) Traster, of Kendallville; brother, Paul Jr., (Tammy) Harper, of Kendallville; six grandchildren; a niece; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Harper Sr.; a grandson, Jaedon Isiah Reinbold; and a niece, Jennifer Lynn Warrix.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.
Visitation also from 4-8 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Avilla Cemetery.
Please no throw blankets or wind chimes. Contributions in Dave's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
