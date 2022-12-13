KENDALLVILLE — Kimberly Callihan passed peacefully in her home on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. She was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, sister and friend.
She was born on March 29, 1949.
She is survived by her daughters, Kris (Robert) Dodley and Wendy (Kevin) Knouff. She also leaves behind granddaughters, Rachell (Connor) Campbell, Caitlin Walsh-Knouff and Hannah and Isabella Dodley. She was blessed with two great-grandsons, Caden and Landon Campbell. She also leaves her special friend, Terry Van Blaricom, behind.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Kretzmann; father, William Callihan; mother, Jean Engle; brothers, William and Edgar Callihan; and stepfather, Robert Engle.
She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends who meant the world to her.
She selflessly donated her body to Indiana University, so a memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
In lieu of flowers, please consider blessing St John Lutheran Church.
