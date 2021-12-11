AUBURN — Joshua Warren Hamman, 41 of Auburn died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born Feb. 18, 1980 in Auburn to Warren G. and Mable C. (Rittenhouse) Hamman. They both survive in Auburn.
Joshua was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints of Kendallville.
He loved fly fishing, the outdoors and was an avid gardener.
Besides his parents, Joshua is survived by a son, Preston Cole Hamman of Auburn; six sisters, Pualani Wiley of Syracuse, New York, Alicia Shipe of Auburn, Cherisse (Larry R. Jr) Smith of Auburn, Alanna (Jason) Burke of Auburn, Tanica (Brian Burger) Hamman of Butler and Mariah (Derek Furrow) Hamman of Auburn; aunt, Roma Rittenhouse of Spencerville; several nieces and nephews and his girlfriend, Rose Diane in the Philippines.
He was preceded in death by an Uncle Tommie Joe Rittenhouse.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Feller and Clark Funeral home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is two hours prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in memory of Joshua to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
