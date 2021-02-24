KENDALLVILLE — Larry Allen Antonides, 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, died as the result of an accident on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1945, in Tallahasee, Florida, to Lee and Nadine A. (Smith) Antonides.
On Aug. 5, 2006, he married Mary E. (Miller) Slonaker.
Mr. Antonides attended the Watsontown Alliance Church in Pennsylvania.
Larry enjoyed horses, especially his horse named Smooth, being outdoors, IU basketball, and boxing. He loved to race and he and his dad built and raced cars. To this day, he owns the dirt track record from 1968, at the Avilla Raceway. Always elbow-deep in grease, he was often found turning a wrench and tinkering to make a dollar. He was known as a handy hustler and a jack-of-all-trades, but master of none.
Surviving are his wife, Mary E. Antonides; three daughters, Tonya Antonides, of Auburn, Tara (Todd) Smith, of Avon and April (Carl) Waters, of Churubusco; two sons, Troy Antonides, of Kendallville and Arthur Antonides, of Kendallville; a stepdaughter, Dawn (Rick) Benfer, of Winfield, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Randy (Sharon Walker) Slonaker, of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Mikayla Ayres, Colby Antonides, Sadie Smith, Robert Samuel Smith, Devin Clark, Taylor Waters, Sarah Waters, Autry Lee Antonides and Reston Roy Antonides; two great-grandchildren; and his dog, Reba.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Antonides.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh, of Destiny Family of Faith in Kendallville, officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Arthur Antonides, Todd Smith, Devin Clark, Jose Gallo, Adam Pontius and Rocky Blaskie.
Visitation will be on Friday. Feb. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Larry’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Noble County 4-H Horse and Pony Club.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
