MT. DORA, Fla. — Michael Edward Eberhart was born on Dec. 11, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, to William and Margie Eberhart.
Mike passed on April 30, 2022, after being hit by a speeding driver while riding his motorcycle to his home.
He loved riding his horses, his motorcycles, snowmobiling, and anything outdoors.
Mike graduated in 1976, from Angola High School and moved to Bloomington to attend Indiana University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Outdoor Recreation.
He spent his summers working at various state parks and his spare time at parks and recreation areas.
He moved to Mt. Dora, Florida, in 1991, where he still resided at the time of his passing.
Mike married Francis Nickels, and started his air conditioning business, which he ran for more than 31 years.
He leaves his parents; brothers, James William and Kurt Thomas; daughter, Shanequa Eberhart; stepdaughter, Tiffany Adames (Andrew); grandchildren, Anderson, Audrey, Alianna and Aurora Adames; cousins; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
Michael loved life, loved people, and was much loved in return by his family and all whom he met through his life journey. Mike's love for life was founded in his strong faith in God which was unwavering and always in his heart. He enjoyed life to the fullest, especially swimming in the ocean and spending time in Ocala National Forest. He loved his rock music, too! Mike often spent time in Naples, Florida, visiting his parents and he was always there to support them.
We will miss his great sense of humor, his caring ways, love for all people, and his pure love of life. We will always carry your memories in our hearts.
