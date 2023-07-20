FREMONT — George Victor Weller, age 81, of Lake James, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023.
George was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the Rev. Robert Weller and Clara [Hoyer] Weller on June 2, 1942 . He was the first of three children, always curious, independent, and experimenting.
He graduated high school in Rogers City, Michigan, in 1960, after a memorable stint as the leader of the renowned band, “Big G and the Finks.”
George served briefly in the U.S. Coast Guard emergency service before beginning at Valparaiso University. He graduated with a BS in Physics in 1965. He attended Western Michigan University for his master’s work in math and physics, graduating in 1967, and married his beloved Janet Helen [Scholz] Weller that summer, whom he had met at Valparaiso, after a long distance love-letter romance between Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
The newlyweds moved to Madison, Wisconsin, and started graduate school together, beginning George’s career as a Lutheran rockstar at Calvary Lutheran Chapel and Lutheran Campus Ministry, and making life-long treasured friends.
After working for Union Pacific in Omaha, Nebraska, George began his career at Steelcase, Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in research and development. He was very involved in BISCI (Building Industry Consulting Service International) as head of international wiring and cabling standards. He held numerous patents, retiring in 2005, after more than 25 years with Steelcase.
In his retirement, George delighted in being a grandfather, traveling the world with Janet, becoming a ham radio operator, keeping up with his friends and family, tracking family genealogies, spending time at Weller Inn, and always being a music performer and enthusiast.
George was a proud and faithful life-long Lutheran, involved in music ministries, a jail ministry and various groups and leadership positions. He overcame many health struggles, living his life to his fullest, until his unexpected passing in his sleep.
George was a delightful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He was kind, generous, quick to laugh, loving to a fault, and brilliant.
George is survived by his wife, Janet; brother, David Weller; daughter, the Rev. Gretchen [Weller] Mertes and her husband, Ryan Mertes; son, Daniel Weller and his wife, Marjri [Whitfield] Weller; grandchildren, Zeke and Weller Mertes, and Elizabeth and William Weller.
Gifts and memorials may be made in George’s memory to Valparaiso University and The American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, Indiana.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the church.
Pastor Nikki Shaw will officiate the service.
Condolences may be sent online to HYPERLINK "http://www.beamsfuneralhome.com" www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
