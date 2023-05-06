GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — James Vollmer Craig, 82, died in the loving care of his wife on May 2, 2023.
The son of Richard and Laura (née Bruner) Craig, James was born on Sept. 10, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio.
James, better known to friends as Jim, graduated from Butler High School in 1958.
He went on to work in his community as a butcher before joining the UAW at Auburn Gear, where he worked for 30 years. Retiring in the year 2000, Jim and his wife moved to Guntersville, Alabama.
Jim and Carole (née Peck) were married in August 1962, and enjoyed 60 years of devoted marriage.
He enjoyed vintage cars, sport shooting, fishing, and every moment he got to spend with his family. He was a dedicated landlord and self-taught handyman. Jim always had a book or a manual in hand and was enthusiastic about sharing his wisdom and knowledge.
Living most of his life in DeKalb County, Indiana, then retiring to Guntersville, Alabama, Jim became a respected and valued member of both communities. He was also a treasured member and servant of every church community he belonged to.
Known to his family affectionately as "Poppy," Jim was a dedicated father and grandfather. He was always equipped with good council and unconditional love. He gave in abundance of his time, affection, and presence.
Jim is survived by Carole; their two daughters, Shawn (Terry) Stayer and Dawn (Loren) Lehman; four grandchildren, Valerie (Juan) Ramirez, Tiffany (Gregory) Schwemer, KayeLoni Lehman and Lucas (Alexis) Lehman; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved family and friends.
He is and will be missed terribly, and the ache of his absence will be profound — but his family rejoices, because, most importantly, Jim loved Jesus. While he was cherished during his time on this earth, he is now in the eternal peace of the Heavenly Father. His family knows they will see him again, when they enter the gates of that Eternal City, where Jim will welcome them in.
Memorial donations may be mailed to Shepherd's Cove Hospice of Albertville, Alabama, at 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951, who so gently and compassionately cared for Jim during his last days.
Please save the date of Sept. 10, 2023, as we will be celebrating Jim's life and legacy on his 83rd birthday! The festivities will be held at Reike Park Lodge, located at 1600 N. Indiana Ave., in Auburn, Indiana. Please come prepared with joy and a story to tell.
