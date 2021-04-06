FREMONT — Bernard (Bernie) R. White, 74, of Fremont, Indiana, beloved father, brother and grandfather, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1946, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Bernard M. and Amy (Kanuch) White.
He married Catherine Emma Gould on Oct. 16, 1965.
Bernard was an active member of the community for most of his life. He was a past member of the Northeastern Lodge #210 F&AM, a past longtime member of the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the American Heart Association.
He retired from the Department of Homeland Security and was a pioneer in the county paramedic program, which was his life-long passion.
Bernard was a Scotch Connoisseur and had recently become a travel enthusiast. He was an amazing storyteller and amateur comedian. He easily made friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard M. White, and Amy (Kanuch) White Straw; his wife, Cathy; and son, Ricky.
Bernard is survived by daughters, Debbie (Todd) Flickinger, of Pomona, California, Becky White and her companion, Dusty Freed and Susie White, both of Fremont; grandchildren, Samantha (David) Korlowicz, Brittany Davis, Austin Davis, Trinity Bond, Liberty Bond, Roman White, Everly Bond, Emmett Freed, Eleanor Freed and Alaura Freed; and great-grandchildren, Maddison Brewster, Aurora Korlowicz, Vincent Frisoli and Peyton Wilke. Also surviving are sisters, Nan (Ron) Dodd, of Angola and Becky Shlater, of Florida; and brother, John White, of Fremont.
According to his wishes cremation will take place. There will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the family or to the Fremont Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
