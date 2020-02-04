ANGOLA — Judy K. Wyatt, 70, of Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on June 21, 1949, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Robert and Mary Lou (Swihart) Smith.
She married Ed Wyatt in 1976.
Judy worked retired for R.R. Donnelly, formerly known as Moore’s Business Forms, in Angola, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Wyatt, of Angola; daughter, Denise (Todd) Ameling, of Fremont, Indiana; and sister, Chris Bradley, of Union City, Michigan. Also surviving are one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following Judy’s wishes, there will be no services.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.