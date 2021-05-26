Virginia Broughman May 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Virginia Broughman, age 87, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Friday, May 21, 2021.Advantage Highland Park, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What change during COVID would you like, personally, to continue? You voted: Nothing! working remotely from home connecting more often via Zoom, phone calls, etc. wearing a mask in crowded situations other Vote View Results Back Special Sections Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest driver clocked at 114 mphPolice identify armed robberMSD school board faces backlash after losing Wilson and WagnerHuge explosion kills one in Columbia CityMan recovered from Little Turkey LakeMan allegedly damages property, flees wreck sceneButler man arrested after chase in AuburnMan allegedly molests 2 girlsAstral of Auburn offers toursRome City man dies in motorcycle crash Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD138670 KD139437 KD139309 Top Jobs KD139297 KD138597 KD139470 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Northrop girls outlast Knights LaGrange Splash Pad finally opens Showing compassion is the right thing to do Six sidewalk projects approved in Garrett DeKalb Community Calendar Summer classes, activities planned at Garrett schools Hefty makes hay in science fairs Harold Sheehan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.