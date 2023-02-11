DOVER, NH — Max Eldon Simanton, age 82, passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire.
He was born on April 11, 1940, in Auburn, Indiana, son of the late Correll G. Simanton and Pauline J. (Morr) Simanton.
He graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1958.
Max enlisted into the United States Navy in 1959, and served four years, being honorably discharged in 1963.
On Aug. 12, 1967, Max Married Linda Krueger in Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Indiana.
He retired from United Parcel Service after 25 years of employment there.
In addition to his parents, Max was predeceased by three brothers, Gene, Robert and Richard.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Simanton; daughters and son-in-law, Jennifer Simanton Trostle and John Trostle; Sara Simanton and Michelle Sziber; and sister, Julia Culbertson.
Private graveside services will be held for the family in the spring at Leavitt Cemetery, Fremont, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
