SHIPSHEWANA — Dennis R. Troyer, 71, of Shipshewana, Indiana, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior at 10 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his residence.
His death was very unexpected and was due to natural causes.
He was born on Jan. 28, 1952, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Glenn S. and Luella M. (Christner) Troyer.
On May 23, 1981, in Shore Church, he married Kathleen S. Miller, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are a son, Ryan N. (Randi) Troyer, of Marion; a daughter, Kimberly S. (Eric) Schmucker, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; three grandchildren, Nikkolette Troyer, Zachary Schmucker, Quinn Schmucker, and a fourth expected grandchild, Colton Troyer, arriving this March; five sisters, Roberta Steider, of Shipshewana, Janet Weaver, of Elkhart, Dorothy Troyer, of Goshen, Nancy Yoder, of Eustis, Florida, and Carol Troyer, of Shipshewana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald, James and David Troyer.
Denny graduated from International Junior College in Fort Wayne in 1972, with an associate degree in accounting.
He and his wife were the owners/operators of Troyer's Saddlery, Troyer's Carriage Company, and Country Corral Restaurant for the last 42 years.
He was a lifelong member of Shore Church, where he was very active in mission trips, Bible Study Fellowship, and teaching Sunday school. He also sang on the worship team, served as church moderator and in other various commissions.
He served as a volunteer for the Shipshewana Fire Department from 1984 to 2015.
He dearly loved his grandchildren and expressed his love to his family and community through his many acts of service to them.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
A memorial service will follow the graveside service, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Shore Church, Shipshewana.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Nic Raber.
Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association, Rainbow Years Learning Ministry, or Bible Study Fellowship.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
