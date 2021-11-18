HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Sherri L. Leavell, 63, of Hicksville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Sherri was born on July 13, 1958, in Marion, Indiana, daughter of John and Beatrice (Hughes) Hickman.
She was a 1977 graduate of Eastside High School. Sherri married Mark Leavell on Nov. 7, 1981, in Trinity United Methodist Church, Hicksville, and he survives.
Sherri worked as a machine operator at Rieke Corporation for 36 years.
Along with her husband, she was a member of West Milford Church of Christ, Hicksville.
Sherri enjoyed reading, watching movies, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her nine grandchildren.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Mark Leavell, of Hicksville, Ohio; two children, Chad (Jennifer) Leavell, of Hicksville, Ohio, Kristen (Ryan) Zimmerman, of Wauseon, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Collin, Addelynn, Camden, Brody, Hannah, Carson, Caden, Colten and Case; her father, John Hickman, of Hicksville, Ohio; two sisters, Kay Jameison, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, twin sister, Terri (Pat) Lortie, of Antwerp, Ohio; brother, Mike (Patricia) Hickman, of Angola, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Tammy Hickman, of Spencerville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Hickman; and a brother, Alan Hickman.
Visitation for Sherri L. Leavell will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Grant officiating.
Burial will follow at Lost Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in Sherri’s honor, be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
