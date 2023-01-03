ST. JOE — David R. Rothgeb Sr., 77, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home in St. Joe, Indiana.
He was born in Ohio, on Nov. 22, 1945, to James H. Rothgeb and Mabel E. (Schaefer) Bradley. They preceded him in death.
He married Sharon L. Jenkins on March 27, 1969, in St. Joe, Indiana.
Surviving are: his wife, Sharon L. Rothgeb, of St. Joe, Indiana; son, Michael (Marie) Rothgeb, of Spencerville, Indiana; daughter, Ronda (Brian) Bock, of St. Joe, Indiana; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Rothgeb Jr.; brothers, William “Bill” Berry and James H. Rothgeb Jr.; and a sister, Ann Smith.
David worked as a maintenance factory worker for Hendrickson Suspension in Butler, Indiana.
He loved spending time with the grandkids, hunting and fishing.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Friends and family will gather on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.
A Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m., with Pastor Jim Platner officiating.
Military honors will be given by Leo American Legion Post 409.
Memorials may be made to the Concord Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, St. Joe, IN 46785.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
