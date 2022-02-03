MANSFIELD, Ohio — Our family has lost a husband, father and brother, who was the kindest man you would ever meet. Now in heaven, Caryl "Kirby" Eugene Kline left his earthly body on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Having been one of the millions who suffered from Dementia, it took away from him and from us, seven years that he could have enjoyed spending more time with family; including the great-grandchildren he never got to know.
Kirby was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 1936, to Alfred Kline and Mildred Coffelt Kline, both deceased. Growing up in the country with seven siblings, the house was never quiet. While working on their farm, he developed a work ethic that remained with him until he retired. As a teenager, he and his brother and best friend, Kenny, worked alongside his father on the New York Railroad.
In 1954, he met the love of his life, Sharon Shoultz. A year after graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was based at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia.
Kirby and Sharon married in Norfolk on Feb. 3, 1958. After his service, they moved to Mount Vernon, Ohio, to live with Sharon's parents until he found a job.
He became employed at General Motors in Ontario, until retiring after 40 years.
After the birth of his daughter, Jessica, in 1960, he and his small family made the move to Mansfield, where they bought their first and only home. His daughter, Tracey, was born in 1961, and his only son, David, was born in 1964.
Always whistling, you could find Kirby piddling around the garage that he and Sharon built together. He was an expert handyman who had an impressive collection of tools and gadgets.
In late 2014, Kirby was diagnosed with Dementia. Our family tried our best to take care of him, but soon, Winchester Terrace would become his permanent home. His final demise was a culmination of seven years in steady decline.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sharon (Shoultz) Kline; daughters, Jessica Faulkner and Tracey Angeloff; grandchildren, Lindsay Patel (Ambarish), of Marysville, Cameron Faulkner (Winifred Moore), of Brooklyn, New York, Kristen Angeloff and Leah Angeloff, both of Columbus; two great-grandchildren, Nirmaan and Ananya and a third due in early July. He is also survived by his siblings, Kenny Kline, Jim (Diane) Kline, Larry (Terri) Kline, Mary (Mike) Parvu and Pat Geinger; and sister-in-law, Diana Kline, all of Kendallville; sister, Sue (Dar) Myer, of Chico, California; and many nieces and nephews, who live in Indiana, Ohio, California, and Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Grant, in 2020; sibling, John Kline; his in-laws, Milton and Helen (Boomer) Shoultz; sister-in-law, Kay (Friskney) Kline; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Middleton, Mert Geinger and Richard Shoultz.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road, Mansfield, OH 44905.
In lieu of flowers, you may honor Kirby's life by donating to Wexner Alzheimer and Dementia Research at OSU Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210, or online at https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/about-us/leading-the-way/dementia. The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family.
