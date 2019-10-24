John Paul Schlegel, 82, of Big Long Lake, Indiana, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
John was born April 12, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to Paul and Ruth (Snyder) Schlegel.
John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force, stationed in Germany and France.
He was employed for more than 30 years as a sheet metal worker with Local Union 33.
John enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, and many years as a private pilot who had earned his commercial rating. He was proud of his dedication to the community and serving on the Rome City Village Council. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Edna.
He is survived by his sons, Matthew (Kerstin) Schlegel and Brent Schlegel; grandson, Patrick M. Sullivan; stepdaughters, Teresa (Michael) Sullivan and Jeanette Stutesman; stepsons, Carl Stutesman and Greg Stutesman; grandsons, Liam Schlegel, Nicholas Schlegel, and Robert Schlegel; granddaughters, Vivian Schlegel and Emma Schlegel, 17 other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and longtime friend Jason Lowe.
The family will receive guests Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio, 43614.
A viewing will also be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio, 43567 where Mass will begin at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at St. Caspar Cemetery in Wauseon.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Caspar Catholic Church or to Disabled American Veterans in John's memory.
To leave a special message for John's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.