MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Ronald A. “Ron” Young, 84, lifelong resident of Montgomery, Michigan, died on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Hillsdale Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Montgomery, to Alvin and Eva (Fouts) Young.
He married Lena Dalimonte and she survives.
Surviving besides his wife of 65 years, Lena, are two children, James (Cyndi) Young, of Montgomery and Teresa (Chris) Bressler, of Fremont, Indiana; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Al) Schindler and Linda (Larry) Long; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clayton, Gary and Larry Young; and sisters, Ruth Ruhl, Wanda Freeburn, Donna Bryan and Kathy Strutt.
There will be no services or calling hours for Ronald Young at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, Michigan.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
